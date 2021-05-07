Advertisement

USD 383 warns of scam involving apparel sponsorship

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan USD 383 posted a scam alert via social media this week saying it has come to their attention that there is a company calling local businesses asking for financial sponsorships of MHS apparel. They are falsely claiming that they are working with Manhattan High School and/or coaches (specifically MHS Softball).

If your business has been contacted and/or has made a payment, we encourage you to contact Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

Latest News

Treasurer Lynn Rogers, (D)
Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers
Maps courtesy of Geary County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Severe storms possible in Geary Co. Friday night
Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec
City of Topeka completes Phase 1 of Kansas River Weir Project
Karl Oakman speaks after Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials named him as the next...
New police chief named in Kansas City, Kansas