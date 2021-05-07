USD 383 warns of scam involving apparel sponsorship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan USD 383 posted a scam alert via social media this week saying it has come to their attention that there is a company calling local businesses asking for financial sponsorships of MHS apparel. They are falsely claiming that they are working with Manhattan High School and/or coaches (specifically MHS Softball).

If your business has been contacted and/or has made a payment, we encourage you to contact Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

