TPD finds stolen property, guns, drugs in Topeka home

Lindsey Wabaunsee, 34, Topeka, was arrested Thursday and faces theft, drugs, and gun charges.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman after it found stolen property, guns and drugs in her home.

The Topeka Police Department says it collaborated with nearby law enforcement agencies to conduct a search warrant in the 900 block of Michigan Ave. on Thursday.

TPD said investigators found dozens of stolen items, guns and drugs in the home. It said the recovered items were reported stolen from Atchison and Jackson counties.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Lindsey L. Wabaunsee, 34, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of a stimulant, possession of marijuana, criminal use of weapons, defacing identification marks on a firearm, use and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body, and theft.

Wabaunsee was previously arrested in February for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property after being found in an abandoned residence in Topeka.

TPD said it would like to thank the Atchison Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office for their partnership.

