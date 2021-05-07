Topeka teacher to be honored on NASCAR racecar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka middle school teacher will be honored with his name featured on a NASCAR racecar in the upcoming Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski says in a tweet that Scott Ritter, an 8th-grade language arts teacher at French Middle School, will be honored for Teacher Appreciation Week with his name placed on the name rail of Keselowski’s racecar in the Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 16.

Dover’s scheme is another special one.



Looking forward to recognizing Scott, @UTITweet instructors and @WURTH_USA trainers for the race on May 16. #Thanks2Teachers #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/YyU7htTcQK — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 7, 2021

According to Keselowski, it was a challenge to narrow the list down to a single teacher. He said Ritter is known for going above and beyond for his students. The student that nominated him shared a story showing Ritter’s dedication to connecting with his students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keselowski said he looks forward to honoring Ritter, along with 480 UTI instructors and 39 WURTH trainers.

