Topeka organizations held a Kansas River Weir ribbon cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Several Topeka area organizations joined a ribbon-cutting for improvements to the Kansas River Weir, they call it a gem for the city.

”This trail is a public river and is enjoyed by kayakers, canoers, and fisherfolk and anyone that just wants to enjoy the river as the second-largest water trail in the nation,” said Dawn Buehler.

The weir’s design was seen as unsafe, which made water enthusiasts avoid the Topeka area.

”The biggest danger was the weir because it had what they call a keeper hydraulic so if you went over the top it would take you down and take you all the way down to the bottom and either hold you there or you might bounce back up and then it would take you back down and people died. Then we have to go all the way across the river so there wasn’t a safe passage to get through and so you couldn’t come through Topeka,” Karen Hiller said.

”With an increase in paddle sports in 2020 up by 56% at an increase in just am advocacy interest with friends of the car up 40% this project is important to both safety and the economy of our local communities,” Buehler said.

The project added a bypass channel for kayakers to safely navigate around the wier plus, new landscaping, parking, and other safety improvements.

”Our vision is for anyone on the river water trail to be able to stop in downtown Topeka as an access point and go to N.O.T.O to grab a bite to eat, explore downtown Topeka, and then grab some great gear at Compass Point,” Buehler said.

