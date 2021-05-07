Topeka Bar Association presents Liberty Bell Award to Third Judicial District Court Administrator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bar Association has presented the Liberty Bell Award to the Third Judicial District Court Administrator to honor her hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Topeka Bar Association says Lea Dawn Welch, third judicial district court administrator, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2021 Liberty Bell Award. It said the award is presented each year on Law Day, which happens in May.

According to TBA, the award was established over 40 years ago by the American Bar Association to honor outstanding community service. It said many groups present the award to someone that has promoted a better understanding of the law, encouraged greater respect for the law and courts, stimulated civic responsibility or contributed to good government in the community. The award can be given to an attorney, judge, individual or entire community organization. It said the award is a plaque with a replica of the Liberty Bell.

TBA said Third Judicial District Chief Judge Richard D. Anderson nominated Welch for the award for providing tireless, consistent and dedicated public service during her tenure, and most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said she has administrative responsibilities over the daily operation of the court, including organizing, directing and supervising the activities of 160 employees and coordinating activities with 15 District Court Judges.

In addition to Welch’s human resource and personnel duties, TBA said she serves as the Court’s public information officer and coordinates all of its activities. It said her duties also require her to appear as a representative before other branches of government and agencies. She also serves as the face of the Court when contacted by news outlets with requests for information.

According to TBA, Welch has been the court administrator for the Third Judicial District since November of 2018. It said she has a background with the Kansas Judicial Branch, and before her current appointment, served as the Chief Clerk in the 12th Judicial District, Clerk of the District Court in Cloud Co. in 1999 and as the Clerk of the District Court in Washington Co. in 1993.

TBA said Welch has served on various committees for the Office of Judicial Administration, the Kansas Supreme Court and the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators. It also noted she is a member of the National Association for Court Management and the National Association for Presiding Judges and Court Executive Officers.

According to TBA, previous recipients of the Liberty Bell Award include CASA of Shawnee Co., Judge G. Joseph Pierron, Shawnee Co. Youth Court, City of Topeka Clean Slate Project and Shanee Co. District Court Drug Program.

TBA said the Liberty Bell Award was presented on Friday, May 7, at noon, before its annual Law Day. It said the presentation was made via Zoom and is available to watch HERE.

