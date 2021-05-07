Silver Lake freshman leading 3A pitchers in wins

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Lake freshman has become one of the most dominant pitchers in the Sunflower State.

Avery Wende, 15, leads Class 3A pitchers in wins with 14.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wende said. “I have a really good defense behind me and that helps a lot.”

Wende started playing when she was just six years old and hopes to someday play in college.

For now, she’s focused on helping to carry the 15-3 Eagles deep into the postseason.

“We’ve had a really good season. Our team has really connected,” she said. “They’re really fun to play with, and they’re really great teammates. We’re excited to carry on into Sub-State.”

Silver Lake will host Regionals May 17-18.

