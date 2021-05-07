Advertisement

Shawnee Heights students finish Milk and Honey mural

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milk and Honey is excited to show off some new art.

After a few months of planning, and 25 hours of paintwork, one of the two murals in progress at the restaurant is finally complete!

The artists, both Shawnee Heights students, say they wanted their work to represent the unity we all share as Topekans. They fittingly combined each of their ideas into a singular image.

Both girls appreciated the real-world experience, and are both interested in pursuing further opportunities to express their art.

“We both love art, so to see that our skills and our efforts are there for everybody passing by to see is pretty cool,” Bella LeJuerrne said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I never imagined that I’d have, and it’s really cool to know that this will be here after I’ve moved on,” Elly Keyes said.

Highland Park students are working on Milk and Honey’s other mural, but it is still a surprise.

