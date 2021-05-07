Advertisement

Saint Xavier School to host Spring Fling Saturday night

(Pexels)
By JC Post
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Saint Xavier School is hosting their Spring Fling fundraiser Saturday night at the Bradley Gym.  The schedule includes Mass at 4:30 p.m. and doors for the fundraiser open at 5:30. There will be a social hour from 5:30 until 6:30, dinner at 6:30 and a live auction at 7 p.m. During intermission, there will be a raffle drawing. The event ends at 9 p.m.

There are other ways to donate to the school if you cannot attend the Spring Fling. Monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to or dropped by the St. Xavier School office at 200 N. Washington Street. Monetary donations can also be made by going online to the school website at saintxrams.org, clicking on the give online button on the homepage, and choosing the annual auction option under the donation category.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

Latest News

Treasurer Lynn Rogers, (D)
Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers
USD 383 warns of scam involving apparel sponsorship
Maps courtesy of Geary County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Severe storms possible in Geary Co. Friday night
Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec
City of Topeka completes Phase 1 of Kansas River Weir Project
Karl Oakman speaks after Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials named him as the next...
New police chief named in Kansas City, Kansas