Saint Xavier School to host Spring Fling Saturday night

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Saint Xavier School is hosting their Spring Fling fundraiser Saturday night at the Bradley Gym. The schedule includes Mass at 4:30 p.m. and doors for the fundraiser open at 5:30. There will be a social hour from 5:30 until 6:30, dinner at 6:30 and a live auction at 7 p.m. During intermission, there will be a raffle drawing. The event ends at 9 p.m.

There are other ways to donate to the school if you cannot attend the Spring Fling. Monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to or dropped by the St. Xavier School office at 200 N. Washington Street. Monetary donations can also be made by going online to the school website at saintxrams.org, clicking on the give online button on the homepage, and choosing the annual auction option under the donation category.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.