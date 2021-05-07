Rain Chance Tonight, Severe Storms Late Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight we get into the middle 50s with more rain chances overnight into early tomorrow morning. These showers should clear up by mid morning tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon is the day to watch. There is a slight risk of seeing severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Right now, wind gusts between 60-70 mph and hail up to golf ball sized can’t be ruled out. There is a also a possibility of seeing a few tornadoes tomorrow especially along a warm front that will be in central/eastern Kansas. Stay with WIBW 13 News for continued updates on the developing storm situation.

Tomorrow Severe Risk (WIBW)

These storms move out overnight on Saturday with Saturday night in Northeast Kansas being in the lower 50s now behind a cold front. Winds will be from the northwest between 10-15 on Sunday with Mostly cloudy sky conditions and a low chance of scattered rain showers in the morning.

There are more light rain chances on Monday throughout the with cloudy skies and northeast winds between 5-10 mph and a high near 61 degrees. Lows on Monday are the coldest on the 8-Day with most people being in the lower 40s. Tuesday looks dry with highs in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy conditions before more rain likely develops overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We return to the 70s for Friday and near 80 again on next Saturday.

