Quincy Elementary students to show off artwork for First Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The artwork of some diligent elementary students will be on display in NOTO Friday evening.

Thursday night was a sneak peek of the art show for First Friday. The show will display the work from students of Quincy Elementary, something they’ve been working towards since the show was cancelled last year.

“Students get to share what’s important to them through their artwork,” Quincy Elementary Art Teacher/Coordinator Ana Diaz said. “They were very excited when I told them this was going to be in the show, they’ve been working very hard to finish in time. The students are excited to come, we hope the families come and see everything they’ve been doing today.”

Diaz says the experience allows the students to document and display their work like professional artists.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.