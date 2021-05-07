Advertisement

Police seeking driver accused of dragging KCK officer

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are on the lookout for a driver they say dragged an officer during a police stop.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Argentine neighborhood, television station WDAF reported. A police report says the officer was outside the stopped vehicle when the driver sped off, dragging the officer over a grassy area for about 200 feet.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his legs and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Officials had not reported finding the suspected driver by Friday morning and asked anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

