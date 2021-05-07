Perry-Lecompton Middle School, Central Elementary School Teachers surprised with grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teacher at Perry-Lecompton Middle School was surprised with a grant on Thursday.

Western Governors University says in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Perry-Lecompton Middle School Art Teacher Kristin Gantz was surprised with a $180 grant that will allow her to purchase a set of UV black lights to create glow-in-the-dark projects for her 7th- and 8th-grade students.

According to the University, the project is one of dozens throughout Kansas and Missouri that have been chosen by Western Governors University to get funding through the online, nonprofit university’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. It said WGGU issued the call for teachers to nominate proposed projects for the chance to get full or partial funding, and chosen projects were announced this past week.

WGU said Thursday Gantz was awarded a check by Marc Thompson, Strategic Partnership Manager with WGU.

According to WGU, another surprise presentation happened on Friday, May 7, just after noon, at Central Elementary School in Wamego. It said first-grade teacher Stephanie Cullimore got a $205 grant that will allow her to purchase a Qball throwable microphone for her classroom. The durable, ball-shaped microphone will allow students to speak into and then toss it to the next student.

Due to the throwability of the microphone, WGU said Cullimore thinks it will be a fun way to get kids to speak up and speak out.

