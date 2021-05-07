Advertisement

Osage Co. to honor deputies with lifesaving awards

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Osage County deputies will be honored with lifesaving awards on Monday.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says it will honor three deputies with lifesaving awards for two separate incidents. It said on Monday, at 9 a.m., it will honor the deputies at the Osage Co. Courthouse.

