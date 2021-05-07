Osage Co. to honor deputies with lifesaving awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Osage County deputies will be honored with lifesaving awards on Monday.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says it will honor three deputies with lifesaving awards for two separate incidents. It said on Monday, at 9 a.m., it will honor the deputies at the Osage Co. Courthouse.

