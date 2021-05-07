Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of out of commission warning siren

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An out-of-date warning siren could create issues for some Osage Co. residents

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, May 5, during a routine countywide outdoor testing of warning sirens, it was found that the siren near Vassar was not working. It said troubleshooting was performed on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, parts for the 30-year-old siren are no longer available. It said it has reached out to its vendor to quote a replacement and at this time, the siren will not function and will be out of service. The Sheriff’s Office does not know when the siren will be functional again.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will do its best to have deputies in the Vassar area during severe weather to use vehicle sirens and public addresses to warn residents of incoming emergencies. It said Wildlife and Parks officers from Pomona State Park have also been updated on the situation.

