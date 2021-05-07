Advertisement

Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of out of commission warning siren

(Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An out-of-date warning siren could create issues for some Osage Co. residents

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, May 5, during a routine countywide outdoor testing of warning sirens, it was found that the siren near Vassar was not working. It said troubleshooting was performed on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, parts for the 30-year-old siren are no longer available. It said it has reached out to its vendor to quote a replacement and at this time, the siren will not function and will be out of service. The Sheriff’s Office does not know when the siren will be functional again.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will do its best to have deputies in the Vassar area during severe weather to use vehicle sirens and public addresses to warn residents of incoming emergencies. It said Wildlife and Parks officers from Pomona State Park have also been updated on the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
The Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction opens Saturday, May 8, benefiting Helping Hands Humane...
Artists rally for special auction to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society
Nolan Anderson participates in a speech therapy session at Capper Foundation in Topeka.
From the 4: How Capper Foundation changed Nolan’s life
Nolan Anderson
How Capper Foundation changed Nolan's life
Live at Five