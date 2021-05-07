Officers make 80-mile ride to honor fallen officers, surviving loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of law enforcement officers rode their bikes in from Kansas City to honor fallen officers.

Their 80-mile ride, beginning in Overland Park, stopped in several towns along the way for periods of remembrance before starting the next leg of their journey. Eventually, they made it to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka.

The ride started out a bit smaller last year, and grew into something bigger this year with about 70 officers making the ride. They want people to know that the fallen officers aren’t the only ones they ride for.

“Here to absolutely support our surviving family members, and our surviving coworkers,” Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors President Dustin Dierenfeldt said. “Also, to recognize our fallen officers from the state of Kansas.”

“We want the families to know that their sacrifice has never been, and is not, forgotten,” Leawood Police Captain Kirt Yoder said.

There are 277 officer’s names on the memorial.

