Advertisement

Officers make 80-mile ride to honor fallen officers, surviving loved ones

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of law enforcement officers rode their bikes in from Kansas City to honor fallen officers.

Their 80-mile ride, beginning in Overland Park, stopped in several towns along the way for periods of remembrance before starting the next leg of their journey. Eventually, they made it to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka.

The ride started out a bit smaller last year, and grew into something bigger this year with about 70 officers making the ride. They want people to know that the fallen officers aren’t the only ones they ride for.

“Here to absolutely support our surviving family members, and our surviving coworkers,” Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors President Dustin Dierenfeldt said. “Also, to recognize our fallen officers from the state of Kansas.”

“We want the families to know that their sacrifice has never been, and is not, forgotten,” Leawood Police Captain Kirt Yoder said.

There are 277 officer’s names on the memorial.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed

Latest News

Guides will help you along the way in either direction from 1 to 4 on Saturday.
Flint Hills Discovery Center encourages you to enjoy the wonders of the Nature Stone Scenic Byway
Bicyclists arrive at the Kansas Statehouse for the Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen.
Law enforcement officers make memorial Ride for the Fallen
Severe Storms Saturday Evening
Thursday night forecast: Watching Severe Storm Risk Saturday evening
Kansas legislative negotiators reach school funding agreement
USD 501 School Board Avondale West Building
USD 501 School Board Avondale West Building