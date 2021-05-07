Advertisement

New police chief named in Kansas City, Kansas

Karl Oakman speaks after Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials named him as the next...
Karl Oakman speaks after Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials named him as the next police chief for Kansas City, Kan., during a press conference on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Kan. Oakman is currently a deputy chief in the Kansas City Police Department. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)((Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police veteran who spent nearly three decades with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is crossing the state line to lead the department in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County Administrator Doug Bach announced Friday that Karl A. Oakman will begin duties next month as the chief in Kansas City, Kansas. He replaces interim Chief Michael York, who has served in that role since the 2019 departure of former Chief Terry Zeigler.

Oakman will oversee a department with about 345 sworn officers and 150 civilian employees.

During his time in Kansas City, Missouri, Oakman developed initiatives focused on inclusion, community policing, youth engagement, recruitment and officer wellness. He has served as deputy chief since 2017 and commands the Patrol Bureau.

“It is a great honor to return home and serve the Kansas City, Kansas community and members of the police department,” Oakman said in a news release. “When the police department and community collaborate, great things can be accomplished.”

Oakman was chosen over three other finalists, including Kansas City, Kansas, Deputy Chief Pamela Waldeck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

Latest News

Treasurer Lynn Rogers, (D)
Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers
USD 383 warns of scam involving apparel sponsorship
Maps courtesy of Geary County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Severe storms possible in Geary Co. Friday night
Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec
City of Topeka completes Phase 1 of Kansas River Weir Project