Kroger to sell over the counter at-home COVID-19 tests

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new form of home COVID-19 tests is hitting Kroger shelves within the week.

The parent company of Dillons said they’re launching Abbot’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen self-test.

“The U.S. has made tremendous strides in the battle with COVID-19, with vaccination efforts proving successful, yet testing continues to be a critical pillar in the fight against this public health crisis,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said. “We know Americans will greatly benefit from having access to affordable, at-home testing to support diagnostic needs, and Kroger Health is grateful that we can continue to be part of the solution by providing access to diagnostic testing as well as administering COVID19 vaccines.”

The test is an over-the-counter rapid antigen test that provides results in about 15 minutes and can be done from home with no lab testing needed.

