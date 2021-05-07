Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

Students from Shawnee Heights High School helped Milk & Honey Coffee Co. with the project.
Student paint mural on coffee house
In the United States, there are groups of cicadas that stay underground for either 13 years or...
EXPLAINER: What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?
It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan
In the United States, there are groups of cicadas that stay underground for either 13 years or...
Billions of cicadas are about to emerge after 17 years
The Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction opens Saturday, May 8, benefiting Helping Hands Humane...
Artists rally for special auction to benefit Helping Hands Humane Society