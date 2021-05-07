Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers awarded $15,000 to Kansas teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says his office awarded 15 awards of $1,000 to teachers across the state for Teacher Appreciation Week. He said Kansans submitted a total of 4,585 teachers for nomination.
“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”
Rogers said teachers awarded are as follows:
- Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School
- Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school
- Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School
- Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School
- Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School
- Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School
- Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School
- Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School
- Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School
- Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School
- Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School
- Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411
- Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School
- Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School
- Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School
According to Rogers, award winners were chosen at random using a randomizer website. He said they have the choice to get a scholarship or a contribution to a new or existing 529 Savings Plan. The awards were made possible by the Learning Quest 529 Savings Program.
