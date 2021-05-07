Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers awarded $15,000 to Kansas teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says his office awarded 15 awards of $1,000 to teachers across the state for Teacher Appreciation Week. He said Kansans submitted a total of 4,585 teachers for nomination.

“Teachers deserve to be thanked and celebrated every year, but this year -- after facing isolation, technological shortcomings, and a shared exhaustion -- we wanted to do something more to show our appreciation,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “Teachers at all levels and in all roles worked tirelessly and consistently in supporting their students, and this was the best way we knew how to give back to them.”

Rogers said teachers awarded are as follows:

Deborah Wurfel, Ottawa High School

Regan Jones, Shawnee Heights High school

Lynne Justice, Christ the King Elementary School

Amy Alfrey, Linn Elementary School

Debra Evans, Fredonia Junior High School

Megan Daniels, Timber Sage Elementary School

Patricia Winkler, Hocker Grove Elementary School

Lolita Repp, Haysville Middle School

Jill Frye, Maize South Middle School

Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School

Mandi Mitchell, MacArthur Middle School

Scott Taylor, Goessel USD 411

Heather Meyer, Trinity Lutheran School

Cindy Tracy, Wellington Middle School

Lori Landwehr, Linwood Elementary School

According to Rogers, award winners were chosen at random using a randomizer website. He said they have the choice to get a scholarship or a contribution to a new or existing 529 Savings Plan. The awards were made possible by the Learning Quest 529 Savings Program.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.