Kansas legislative negotiators reach school funding agreement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - House and Senate negotiators reached agreement Thursday night on how to fund the state’s K-thru-12 public schools.

Budget issues are the main items lawmakers need to settle to wrap up their session.

The education funding negotiators agreed to fully fund the Governor’s recommendations using state general fund dollars , rather than federal COVID funds, as some had suggested. Mark Tallman of the Kansas Assoc. of School Boards said the move ensures funding at what was agreed to settle the Gannon lawsuit, which was a top priority for school advocates.

The agreement also slightly expands private school aide, but without the savings account proposal which sparked debate earlier in the session. The proposal would also direct federal COVID dollars to programs such as dyslexia support, and providing an additional $500 compensation for teachers, paras, and hourly school staff who worked during the pandemic - provided those uses are allowed.

Lawmakers could debate the measure Friday.

