Kansans may consider alcohol an ‘essential item’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a recent study by American Addiction Centers, Kansans seemed to deem alcohol an ‘essential item’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Addiction Centers, a leading provider of addiction recovery resources, says in times of crisis, people tend to rush grocery stores to stock up on essential items, however, it seems Kansans may have stopped at the liquor store on the way there. It said it found that about 48% of Kansans said they think alcohol was an essential purchase during the COVID-19 pandemic. The national average is 37%.

Broken down, AAC said Delaware seemed to drink the most, with 67% calling alcohol an essential item. It said South Dakota seemed to be the least lush with only 9% agreeing that alcohol was essential.

AAC said Kansans were fortunate that supply could keep up with demand during lockdowns. When given a hypothetical situation about choosing either toilet paper or alcohol, 25% of residents said they would go without toilet paper.

When asked if the nation had imposed a pandemic-related prohibition, AAC said 44% of Americans admitted they would have found a way around the ban.

Lastly, AAC said it asked respondents if alcohol hindered their relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said 48% of respondents said alcohol put a strain on their relationships. It also said that 20% admitted to keeping their driving habits a secret from their partner during the lockdown.

