K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Kansas State defensive backs have earned their shot in the NFL.

The Wildcats announced Friday two former players have signed free agent contracts: AJ Parker with the Detroit Lions, and Kiondre Thomas with the Cleveland Browns.

Parker and Thomas join Wyatt Hubert, a seventh-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, as players on last year’s team to be added to NFL rosters.

Tight end Briley Moore also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

