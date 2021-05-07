Advertisement

K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts

K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts
K-State’s Parker, Thomas sign NFL free agent contracts(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Kansas State defensive backs have earned their shot in the NFL.

The Wildcats announced Friday two former players have signed free agent contracts: AJ Parker with the Detroit Lions, and Kiondre Thomas with the Cleveland Browns.

Parker and Thomas join Wyatt Hubert, a seventh-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, as players on last year’s team to be added to NFL rosters.

Tight end Briley Moore also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

Latest News

FILE: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford,...
Topeka teacher to be honored on NASCAR racecar
Wilt Chamberlain headshot, as Philadelphia Warriors center, B&W graphic element on black
Wilt Chamberlain 100-point game ticket stub up for auction
Silver Lake retires legendary baseball coach’s jersey
Silver Lake retires legendary baseball coach’s jersey
Silver Lake freshman leading 3A pitchers in wins
Silver Lake freshman leading 3A pitchers in wins