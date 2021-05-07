K-State to make changes for in-person learning in fall semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State will make changes to accommodate in-person learning in the fall semester, including the lifting of social distancing guidelines in August.

Kansas State University says it announced in February that it will phase out of its reopening plan starting on Aug. 1. It said it continues to see low numbers of new cases of COVID-19 and the vaccine is widely available in the region. All are encouraging signs which will allow the university to have a largely in-person semester in the fall.

Understandably, K-State said there are questions about what this means. It said the following is a list of changes and updates that it wants to highlight:

Starting Aug. 1 it will remove all social distancing guidance. This means employees will be able to return to campuses and it can prepare to fully support the in-person student experience in the fall.

Starting May 17, current restrictions on university-related or sponsored out-of-state travel or international travel will be lifted. All travel will still be required to comply with the KDHE travel and exposure-related isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Starting May 17, classrooms and other learning spaces will not be required to disinfect after each occupancy change. Disinfecting supplies will still be available as needed.

Starting May 17, water fountain and water bottle refilling stations will be reactivated. The process will take about two weeks.

Social distancing requirements in classrooms and other learning spaces will be lifted for the fall semester. Staff will reset classrooms and make necessary changes over the summer.

Vaccinations will continue to be encouraged for all employees and students. K-State is developing a secure method to collect vaccination information to inform future decisions.

Face coverings will still be required. The university is reviewing the current policy as Riley Co. has lifted its mandate, but Manhattan has not.

Gathering limits will remain at 50 people. After Aug. 1, K-State will lift all gathering size limits and return to pre-pandemic processes of approving events and activities.

