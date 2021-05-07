Advertisement

JC Animal Shelter reaches capacity for pups

Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter
Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Animal Shelter/Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter has reached capacity for canines, meaning it cannot take any more dogs at this time.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post that it has advised local law enforcement officials to halt any dog intakes. It said it has no more space for dogs in the shelter.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ The Junction City Animal Shelter has advised our local law enforcement for overnight tonight to halt...

Posted by Junction City Animal Shelter on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Shelter said it has asked that residents make sure their pets are at home and if they find a dog, to please try to hang onto it until capacity lowers.

JCAS said it has enough supplies to handle the dogs in the meantime, however, it is running through supplies quickly. A list of donations needed can be found HERE.

According to the Shelter, only a handful of dogs can be found in its adoptable album at this time, but it has about 13 on legal holds it cannot move.

