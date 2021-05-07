Advertisement

It’s official! Casey’s confirms new locations for Topeka, Manhattan

(Casey's General Store)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of rumors and speculation, Casey’s General Store confirmed it has plans to add locations in Manhattan and Topeka.

Company spokesperson Katie Petru said Friday the store in Manhattan will be location at 221 Fort Riley Blvd.

They’re also pursuing their fourth location in Topeka at 2133 N. Kansas Ave., just south of Hwy. 24.

Petru said the company had not yet determined potential opening dates for either location.

Casey’s is a chain of convenience stores, headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa with locations in 16 states. They’re known for their made-from-scratch pizza and other food offerings.

