GTP ‘HOST’ program ending

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership’s HOST relief program has closed.

GTP said it distributed more than $1.2 million to 350 Shawnee Co. small businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, Topeka proved itself to be a survivor,” Scott Hunsicker, lead HOST organizer and owner/president of Kansas Financial Resources, Inc., said. “This community came together like never before to provide small businesses with over $1 million in support. This allowed many to keep their doors open, rent paid and employees compensated. The strength and dedication of this community continues leaves me in awe.”

HOST stands for ‘Helping Others Support Topeka.’ It combined private donations with a public grant from JEDO to provide emergency funds for local businesses.

“It was always the intention of this program to not only provide relief to Shawnee County businesses but to also build toward our economic recovery. The fight might not be over, but this effort has made our economy more resilient because of the needed relief it provided,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka.

“This effort would not have been possible without the contributions of the 40-plus private donors and the collaboration of the JEDO board,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Thank you for your dedication and generous support.”

