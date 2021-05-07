Gov. Kelly proclaims May 7 Provider Appreciation Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed that May 7 is Provider Appreciation Day.

Child Care Aware says Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed May 7, 2021, as Provider Appreciation Day in the state, which also coincides with a national day of recognition for childcare providers.

According to Child Care Aware, Kansas has over 136,000 children in over 4,700 licensed early childcare facilities, homes and community-based, which are staffed by childcare providers. It said an estimated 12.8 million children under the age of 6 spend time in a nonrelative care arrangement on a weekly basis nationally.

Child Care Aware said early learning coalitions and childcare resources and referral organizations throughout Kansas will hold appreciation events and activities to recognize local early learning childcare providers in communities.

“We would like to thank our dedicated child care providers for the important role they play in the lives of children and their families every day,” said Child Care Aware® of Eastern Kansas Executive Director, Reva Wywadis. “We want to celebrate and thank our child care providers for their tireless commitment towards caring for our state’s children in spite of the tremendous challenges they faced during the past year.”

