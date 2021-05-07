Advertisement

From the 4: Meet Root Beer and get a sneak peak at the Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting creative to deal with a gas bill triple the usual amount.

Local artists came together - donating more than 100 pieces of art in less than a week - for the Warm Paws, Warm Hearts online auction. People can view the art in a ‘gallery’ they’ll set up in the shelter’s Hills Room. The gallery and bidding open at noon Saturday, May 8. Bidding runs through May 17th.

Find the link to bid on the Helping Hands web site or Facebook page. Watch the video to see some of the pieces up for bids - and to meet Root Beer, a sweet, seven-year-old pup!

