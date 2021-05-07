Advertisement

From the 4: How Capper Foundation changed Nolan’s life

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 100 years, Topeka’s Capper Foundation has built abilities, and helped people with physical or intellectual differences be the best they can be.

Their annual Evening for a Child fundraiser highlights exactly what that means by sharing one family’s story. This year, they featured the progress of three-and-a-half year old Nolan Anderson.

Nolan was born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect. He had not started creeping or crawling when he first came to Capper. He also had a G-tube, so did not know how to eat normal foods.

The video shows how far he’s come.

You can support Capper’s programs for children, teens and adults by donating at https://www.capper.org/.

