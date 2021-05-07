Flags to be flown half-staff to honor over 5,000 Kansas victims of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly has ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff to honor the over 5,000 victims of COVID-19 in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says in honor of the over 5,000 Kansas lives lost due to COVID-19 and the families they left behind, she has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sundown on Sunday, May 9.

“It is with great sadness that I order flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of 5,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “We cannot become numb to the significance of this number. That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”

