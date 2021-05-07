Ewing enters Alford plea, avoids retrail for sexual assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Holton man facing a retrial for two counts of sexual assault has struck a deal with the prosecution.

Jackson Co. prosecutor Shawnna Miller says Jacob Ewing entered Alford pleas in two cases overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals in 2019.

An Alford plea is where a suspect continues to claim they are innocent, however, admit that facts and evidence in the trial will likely result in a guilty verdict.

In 2017, Ewing was convicted of two counts of rape and several other offenses. Those convictions were tossed after errors were made by Special Prosecutor Jacquie Spradling during the trial.

In exchange for his plea, Miller says Ewing plead to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count in each case. As a result, both sides have agreed to a 10-year sentence for one count, and a 32-month sentence for the other.

Miller says the sentences will be concurrent to each other, and his time served will begin the day of sentencing, which is set for June 18, 2021.

Ewing was previously serving a 91-month sentence from a 2017 case where he was accused of attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.