Advertisement

Douglass Activity Center to enjoy new mural

FILE: Ribbon-cutting and Grand Opening of Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan
FILE: Ribbon-cutting and Grand Opening of Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Artist EuGene V Byrd III will begin work this week on a 14′ wide mural representing the Black community in Manhattan. The mural will be located inside the new Douglass Activity Center (DAC) at 925 Yuma Street. Byrd expects the work to take 8-12 days to complete. When finished, the mural will be covered temporarily and then unveiled as part of the Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 2021.

Byrd, who was born in Wichita and now lives in Atlanta, GA, was selected by members of the Douglass Center Advisory Board based on the quality of his artist proposal.  The mural’s theme will speak to the cultural and historical legacy of the area while celebrating and honoring the strength and resilience of the Black community. This public art will celebrate social justice, the creative cultural landscape, and changing attitudes toward racial equality.

”I always wanted to come back home and have a show or create public art for my home state, the opportunity was never there. I gave up on the idea until I came across this submission and I felt like it was God‘s plan,” said artist Eugene V Byrd III.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

Latest News

Treasurer Lynn Rogers, (D)
Kansas State Treasurer awards $15,000 to Kansas teachers
USD 383 warns of scam involving apparel sponsorship
Maps courtesy of Geary County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Severe storms possible in Geary Co. Friday night
Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec
City of Topeka completes Phase 1 of Kansas River Weir Project
Karl Oakman speaks after Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials named him as the next...
New police chief named in Kansas City, Kansas