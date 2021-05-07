Day of Prayer held at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Political and faith leaders joined community members at the Kansas Capitol for this National Day of Prayer.

They prayed for several groups, including educators, law enforcement and legislators. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the house speaker and senate president, and State Chaplain Dave Depue were among those speaking. Many said prayer has been a source of comfort through COVID-19.

“I think today is a good sign that we need to come together, ask god for guidance and strength - strength for the day, strength to get through the day, and hope for tomorrow,” Depue said.

The statehouse event, and day of prayer ceremonies in all 50 states, included the reading of an apology to American Indians for what was termed ‘a long history of ill-conceived federal policies’. Congress approved it in 2009, but it was never publicly presented.

