Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a rollover crash early Friday just northwest of Topeka.

When they arrived on the scene, however, they didn’t find anyone in the vicinity of the crash, Shawnee County Sheriff’s officials said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6 a.m. in the 6800 block of N.W. US-24 highway.

Sheriff’s officials said a dark-blue Honda Civic was traveling west on US-24 highway when it went across the eastbound lane of traffic on the two-lane roadway.

The car then entered a ditch on the south side of the highway before rolling an unknown number of times.

Several large gouge marks in the grassy area south of the highway were visible.

Car parts also were strewn across an area of about 50 feet.

Sheriff’s officials said it appeared the car’s occupant was able to get out of the car.

The crash apparently occurred overnight and the car -- which came to rest about 25 feet south of US-24 highway -- wasn’t visible to passing motorists until after the sky became lighter around 6 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s officials were attempting to find the owner of the badly damaged vehicle, which was to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

