Crews battle blaze from Topeka house fire

Crews battle a blaze in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, May 7.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have closed the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. to battle a house fire.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to battle a blaze in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. around 11 a.m. on Friday.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook live.

Firefighters have saved one cat from the residence, but the other unfortunately perished in the fire. No humans appear to be injured.

Crews have blocked off access to the block as they work.

