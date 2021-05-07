Crews battle blaze from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have closed the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. to battle a house fire.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to battle a blaze in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Ave. around 11 a.m. on Friday.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook live.

Firefighters have saved one cat from the residence, but the other unfortunately perished in the fire. No humans appear to be injured.

Crews have blocked off access to the block as they work.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.