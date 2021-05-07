City of Topeka completes Phase 1 of Kansas River Weir Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has completed the first phase of the Kansas River Weir Project.

The City of Topeka says its Utilities Department has officially finished Phase 1 of the Kansas River Weir Project. It said the project built a north bank fish passage and recreation enhancement, which includes boat chutes and fish ladders, energy dissipation rock placement, stairs, a downstream boat ramp and parking lot resurfacing.

According to the City, the project includes a bypass channel that allows for safe navigation around the existing weir without having to carry a boat between waters. The other features of the project include the alteration of existing wing dikes and the installation of rock and concrete surfaces underneath the weir to improve public safety. It said the new parking area will have a more accessible road that should reduce illegal dumping and the destruction of property.

“The river weir is a vital project that creates a safe river for everyone to enjoy, it proves an essential connection between downtown and North Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

The City said Phase 2 of the project will start in the fall of 2021 and will include more safety enhancements, including the installation of rock and concrete surfaces downstream of the weir to improve public safety.

According to Topeka, a ribbon-cutting for the project will be held on Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. and will feature kayakers, Topeka Fire Department water rescue equipment and the Kansas Department of Parks Wildlife and Tourism airboat and other equipment. It said after the ceremony, guests will be encouraged to walk over to the Great Overland Station on the levee trail to participate in NOTO’s First Fridays.

Community partners for the Kansas River Weir Project include the City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, Shawnee County, the Kansas Department of Parks Wildlife and Tourism and the Riverfront Advisory Council.

