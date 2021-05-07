Advertisement

BOE accelerates furniture purchase for new Junction City High School

(JC Post)
By JC Post
May. 7, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Purchase of furniture for the new Junction City High School has been given approval by the USD 475 Board of Education. The move accelerates the purchase of furniture, business tables, and general classroom furnishings for the new JCHS from Wenger Furniture for a maximum of $790,000. The District said Capital Outlay funds will be used and they will be replenished upon receiving incoming Heavy Impact Aid.

The board also approved a 16-hour voucher for certified staff to relocate from the current Junction City High School building to the new JCHS building at a rate of $18.50 per hour. The staff may use this time to pack and unpack district assets in each of the classrooms and facility.

