Arrest made in downtown Wichita shooting that injured security guard

41-year-old Laroy West was arrested around midnight Friday on attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon charges.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Friday, May 7, 2021: An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that critically injured a security guard at a Wichita QuikTrip earlier this week.

41-year-old Laroy West was arrested around midnight Friday on attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

Police said an officer doing a follow-up investigation in the area saw West Thursday and arrested him without incident.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

Update Thursday, May 6, 2021: The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help as it searches for a man identified as a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting near the QuikTrip in the area of Broadway and Murdock downtown.

Police said a disturbance led to the shooting of a 39-year-old armed security guard employed by QuikTrip. This began when the guard encountered a man causing a disturbance inside the store and escorted him out and to the edge of the property. Police said the disturbance continued and ended up across the street from the QuikTrip where the suspect shot the guard. The man identified as the victim in this case remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police said officers have interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed surveillance videos as the investigation continues with the effort focused on identifying the man who they believe shot the security guard. At a news briefing, police shared a photo of the suspect, a Black man wearing a blue sweatshirt or jacket and a blue hat and carrying a blue backpack on his back. After the shooting, police said the suspect fled on foot.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the pictured suspect, please call 911. If you have any information on the case, you can call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021: The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting downtown. At least one person was injured in the shooting reported a little after 10 p.m. near Broadway and Murdock.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information. The active scene includes the heavy police response and an area blocked off outside nearby businesses. In this story and on air on Eyewitness News This Morning, we’ll provide updates as soon as police relay details into what happened, the severity of injury to the person shot and whether they’ve made an arrest.

Coverage on Eyewitness News This Morning begins at 4:30 a.m. on KWCH 12.

