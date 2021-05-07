Area preschool teacher said her size was ‘kismet’ in finding her way to early education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An area preschool teacher said she got into teaching to spend her life making a difference and knew early childhood education was the place to do it.

Jennifer Lewis teaches at Topeka Public School’s Sheldon Head Start School.

Principal, Gabrielle Tanner said, “I love the energy that Ms. Lewis has. The way that she engages with her students, she’s so loving. She just brings the joy to her classroom.”

Those are all qualities that Tanner said she looks for and admires in her teachers.

“Having somebody who is high energy, who keeps the kids going, keeps them engaged, and really looks to find their interests and bring those into the classroom just makes it such a better experience for our students,” she added.

Lewis said she has always been drawn to early childhood education and her size made it kismet.

“I enjoy the fact that I’m at the student’s level,” she continued saying, “I know that it affects the way that I can connect with them and the way they connect with me.”

To build on those connections, Lewis tends to think outside the box.

Tanner said, “She has developed a yoga resiliency program intended to help students get in touch with their minds and bodies and really find those ways to calm, meditate, and relax.”

“My dream for the children in Topeka is that they are strong and resilient people,” Lewis added.

She said it’s important to instill that in students at a young age, which is why she got into early childhood education 22 years ago.

“It’s the most effective time and it’s a time where you can make the most difference because their brain is developing,” Lewis added.

Tanner said her unique style of teaching sets her apart.

“She just has them do things in a way that meets them on their level, but that’s fun and interesting,” Tanner continued saying, “It’s not sitting down and doing a worksheet, it’s not drawing circles over and over, instead Ms. Lewis has them go explore our world and find those circles.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.