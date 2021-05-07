Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An earthquake early Friday morning rocked a rural area outside of Abilene in Dickinson County.
A 3.1 magnitude quake was reported about 8 miles northwest of Herington at 1:30 a.m.
An area about 130 miles to the north and west was impacted Thursday morning as well. The United States Geological Survey recorded two earthquakes in Jewell County after 6:30 am on May 6th.
The first was a 3.8 magnitude quake and a couple of miles southwest of Formoso, Kansas.
A 3.0 magnitude quake occurred less than two hours later near the same spot.
