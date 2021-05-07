Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An earthquake early Friday morning rocked a rural area outside of Abilene in Dickinson County.

A 3.1 magnitude quake was reported about 8 miles northwest of Herington at 1:30 a.m.

An area about 130 miles to the north and west was impacted Thursday morning as well. The United States Geological Survey recorded two earthquakes in Jewell County after 6:30 am on May 6th.

The first was a 3.8 magnitude quake and a couple of miles southwest of Formoso, Kansas.

A 3.0 magnitude quake occurred less than two hours later near the same spot.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.