Advertisement

3 area counties featured in Big Kansas Road Trip this weekend

The Smokehouse Burger at Kirkwood & Co. in Highland will be among food items featured in this...
The Smokehouse Burger at Kirkwood & Co. in Highland will be among food items featured in this weekend's Big Kansas Road Trip, which will take place in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three area counties will show off their restaurants, shops, attractions and events this weekend as part of the Big Kansas Road Trip event.

Sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, the event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.

Cafes and restaurants in the three counties will be serving up a variety of homemade specialties, including made-from-scratch pies.

Organizers say the aim of the Big Kansas Road Trip is to get people onto the state’s back roads and into small towns, where they can experience all they have to offer.

For more information, visit www.bigkansasroadtrip.com or www.facebook.com/bigkansasroadtrip.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas House sends medical marijuana bill to Senate vote
A man escaped serious injury early Thursday when he was able to get out of his home at 1524 N....
Man escapes house that catches fire early Thursday in North Topeka

Latest News

Jennifer Lewis, preschool teacher at Sheldon Head Start school, helps students pick out a...
Area preschool teacher said her size was ‘kismet’ in finding her way to early education
Area preschool teacher said her size was ‘kismet’ in finding her way to early education
Area preschool teacher said her size was ‘kismet’ in finding her way to early education
Crews respond to rollover crash on N.W. US-24 highway but find no one around wrecked car
3.1 earthquake hits Formoso, Kansas
Friday morning earthquake rocks rural area SW of Junction City
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash around 6 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of N.W....
Crews respond to rollover crash northwest of Topeka