3 area counties featured in Big Kansas Road Trip this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three area counties will show off their restaurants, shops, attractions and events this weekend as part of the Big Kansas Road Trip event.

Sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, the event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.

Cafes and restaurants in the three counties will be serving up a variety of homemade specialties, including made-from-scratch pies.

Organizers say the aim of the Big Kansas Road Trip is to get people onto the state’s back roads and into small towns, where they can experience all they have to offer.

For more information, visit www.bigkansasroadtrip.com or www.facebook.com/bigkansasroadtrip.

