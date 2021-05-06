Wednesday’s Child - Quavez

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new month brings a new child in need of an adoptive home.

Quavez is our Wednesday’s Child this week! This cute little guy is six - almost seven! His birthday is at the end of June.

Quavez is a really happy, chatty kid who enjoys playing with other children. He likes to be outside, and loves to play with his toys - Legos top the list! He also loves to do arts and crafts projects, and is quite the artist with silly putty.

Quavez enjoys spending time, learning on his iPad. At school, he looks forward to recess because he can play with his friends.

Staying busy is a key for Quavez. He’s proud when he can build things and he works hard to make those around him happy. Quavez receives supportive services at school that allow him to progress to the best of his ability. He needs an adoptive family who can help him continue to do that.

Most of all, he needs a safe and loving place to call home!

If you’d like more information on Quavez, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

