Advertisement

Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George Elementary School.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man with warrants out for his arrest in Sedgwick and Shawnee Counties is behind bars after he was captured Tuesday morning driving a stolen car.

According to the Saint George Police Dept. Facebook page, Jeffery Keith Mendez, 41, is facing multiple charges including Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation, Felony Theft, Interference with Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended, No Proof of INsurance, Altered License Plate, Obstructed Windshield, and Driving on a Closed Roadway.

Officials say the Saint George Police Dept. received a report of suspicious activity involving a vehicle in the 300 block of Snyder Drive around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

They made contact with the vehicle and occupants, but no other action was taken.

Saint George PD says a short time later they pulled the same vehicle over again in the 200 block of Blackjack Rd, in front of Saint George Elementary school after more information was attained about the occupant and vehicle.

Officials say the car was determined to be stolen out of Wichita and had a fictitious license plate.

Police say Mendez had three warrants from Sedgwick Co. with a total bond of $205,000, and another from Shawnee Co. for $6,500.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

Man escapes house fire early Wednesday in North Topeka
Airbnb, Choose Topeka to offer professionals free stays in Kansas Capital
A crowd enjoys Grub and Grooves in Junction City on April 30, 2021.
There is a suggestion to perhaps move Grub and Grooves to another location
Geary County Senior Center will not be open Thursday