Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man with warrants out for his arrest in Sedgwick and Shawnee Counties is behind bars after he was captured Tuesday morning driving a stolen car.

According to the Saint George Police Dept. Facebook page, Jeffery Keith Mendez, 41, is facing multiple charges including Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation, Felony Theft, Interference with Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended, No Proof of INsurance, Altered License Plate, Obstructed Windshield, and Driving on a Closed Roadway.

Officials say the Saint George Police Dept. received a report of suspicious activity involving a vehicle in the 300 block of Snyder Drive around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.

They made contact with the vehicle and occupants, but no other action was taken.

Saint George PD says a short time later they pulled the same vehicle over again in the 200 block of Blackjack Rd, in front of Saint George Elementary school after more information was attained about the occupant and vehicle.

Officials say the car was determined to be stolen out of Wichita and had a fictitious license plate.

Police say Mendez had three warrants from Sedgwick Co. with a total bond of $205,000, and another from Shawnee Co. for $6,500.

