USD 475 recognized for excellence in special education

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools Special Education has been recognized for its excellence the third year in a row.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says its Special Education Department has earned the highest level of honor for the Kansas State Department of Education’s IDEA State Performance Plan Report for the third year in a row.

According to the District, it earned this level of honor by complying with all State Performance Plan district-level indicators, including the timely submission of data, effectively moving students from infant-toddler to early childhood and from high school to post-high school and ensuring SPED students are not penalized unfairly compared to their peers.

“What our staff is doing on a daily basis makes a difference and matters,” said Courtney Eichhorn, assistant director of SPED. “At the end of the day, someone is looking at it and someone is appreciating what they have done.”

USD 475 said the achievement shows the hard work of the educators within the classrooms working with each SPED student, as well as the staff at the district level ensuring paperwork is accurate.

“That’s really a reflection on the entire school district working together in order to make sure that our students are getting what they need, and it’s being done in a legal way,” said Nathan Downs, executive director of SPED.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Geary Co. Schools said SPED has continued to provide Individual Education Plans for each of its 1,500 students, ensuring their needs are met.

“We literally have from birth to age 21 with our students,” Downs said.

Additionally, the District said it has been acknowledged globally for its SPED opportunities. By working with the U.S. Army’s Exceptional Family Member Program, it said many military families with special needs children are posted at Ft. Riley so that the district can meet their child’s needs.

“It’s a huge accomplishment, and that in and of itself is a huge compliment to our school district that the U.S. government feels they need to go to Fort Riley because USD 475 is going to take care of their kids,” Downs said.

USD 475 said its SPED continues to focus on the best thing for students and staff work hard to make their experience the best it can be.

