Teacher contract negotiations continue at USD 475

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - USD 475 teacher contract negotiators focused on the high school teaching load during their discussions Wednesday. Other topics covered included the importance of parent-teacher conferences, short-change assignment of language in the contract, current funding issues and how that affects the compensation piece of negotiations on the 2021-2022 teaching contracts. There was also discussion of additional work within the duty day.

