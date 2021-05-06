Teacher contract negotiations continue at USD 475
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - USD 475 teacher contract negotiators focused on the high school teaching load during their discussions Wednesday. Other topics covered included the importance of parent-teacher conferences, short-change assignment of language in the contract, current funding issues and how that affects the compensation piece of negotiations on the 2021-2022 teaching contracts. There was also discussion of additional work within the duty day.
