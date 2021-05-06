U.S. Dept. of Labor asks Kansas construction industries to submit data regarding wage rates

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Labor is asking Kansas heavy construction industries to submit data to help establish accurate prevailing wage rates.

The U.S. Department of Labor says its Wage and Hour Division is asking Kansas’ heavy construction industries to complete surveys in order to help it establish accurate prevailing wage rates, as required by the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts. It said this is not limited to federally funded construction projects and includes active heavy construction projects in Kansas’ metropolitan counties between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.

“The Davis-Bacon and Related Acts directs the U.S. Department of Labor to set prevailing wage rates that reflect the actual wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where the work takes place,” said Wage and Hour District Director Reed Trone in Kansas City, Kansas. “The more contractors and interested parties who participate, the more precise the department can be when it establishes prevailing wages and complete wage determinations.”

The division said it will send notification letters and WD-10 data collection forms to contractors and interested parties. To be included, postmark all forms by Oct. 22, 2021, or complete the survey online.

