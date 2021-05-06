Kansas unemployment claims continue to recover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has the fifth quickest recovery for unemployment in the nation.

WalletHub.com says its weekly unemployment rankings show Kansas has the fifth quickest recovery in the nation. It said while the state is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, the week of April 26 saw more claims than at the start of 2020.

According to the report, Kansas has the fifth-highest recovery in unemployment claims from the previous week, but also the fifth-highest recovery of unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report shows that Kansas had 10.22% more unemployment claims for the week of April 26 than it did the same week in 2019. It said Kansas had 10.55% more unemployment claims for last week than it did for the start of 2020. However, the state had 86.01% fewer claims for the week than it did the same week of 2020. It also said that the state had 93.36% fewer claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WalletHub, Kansas had the second smallest increase in unemployment claims in the nation for the week of April 26. It also said Kansas had the fifth smallest increase in claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

