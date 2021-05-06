Advertisement

Kansas unemployment claims continue to recover

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has the fifth quickest recovery for unemployment in the nation.

WalletHub.com says its weekly unemployment rankings show Kansas has the fifth quickest recovery in the nation. It said while the state is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, the week of April 26 saw more claims than at the start of 2020.

According to the report, Kansas has the fifth-highest recovery in unemployment claims from the previous week, but also the fifth-highest recovery of unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report shows that Kansas had 10.22% more unemployment claims for the week of April 26 than it did the same week in 2019. It said Kansas had 10.55% more unemployment claims for last week than it did for the start of 2020. However, the state had 86.01% fewer claims for the week than it did the same week of 2020. It also said that the state had 93.36% fewer claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WalletHub, Kansas had the second smallest increase in unemployment claims in the nation for the week of April 26. It also said Kansas had the fifth smallest increase in claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.
Minnesota man arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth
Fort Riley soldiers become citizens at naturalization ceremony
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first...
Chiefs sign LB Correa
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first for the double play hit into by...
McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep