TSCPL to open See Topeka Art Posters June 1

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shawnee County Public Library will open its See Topeka Art Posters on June 1.

The Topeka Shawnee County Public Library says Topeka Magazine and Parks and Green Spaces, LLC, have partnered to start the “See Topeka Parks & Green Spaces Art Project” in the community. It said 13 local artists were commissioned to create new unique images of Topeka parks and green spaces in the style of the WPA National Parks Posters.

According to the Library, the posters will debut in the Summer 2021 issue of Topeka Magazine and will be on exhibit at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Libray starting June 1.

