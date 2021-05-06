Advertisement

There is a suggestion to perhaps move Grub and Grooves to another location

A crowd enjoys Grub and Grooves in Junction City on April 30, 2021.
A crowd enjoys Grub and Grooves in Junction City on April 30, 2021.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Grub and Grooves, the downtown music and food entertainment event, drew a strong turnout to the 10th & Washington Street vacant lot last Friday night. There is also a suggestion to hold one at Heritage Park.

Commissioner Pat Landes also noted that there was a good attendance at the event last Friday night. “I would like to see it at Heritage Park where there’s restroom facilities, a stage and shade trees and benches and stuff like that. I think the Park sets up well for it and it’s downtown. I would like the group to kind of think about doing that, if possible.”

City Commissioner Nate Butler, who also chairs the Military Affairs Council that hosts Grub and Grooves, said that they’re trying to host one each month. “There’s a lot of opportunities for different areas that we’re looking at for taking that to. " Seventh Street with the Arts District was also considered.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

Man escapes house fire early Wednesday in North Topeka
Airbnb, Choose Topeka to offer professionals free stays in Kansas Capital
Jeffery Mendez, 41, was arrested in a stolen car with illegal tags in front of Saint George...
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop near Pott. Co. Elementary School
Geary County Senior Center will not be open Thursday