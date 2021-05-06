There is a suggestion to perhaps move Grub and Grooves to another location

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Grub and Grooves, the downtown music and food entertainment event, drew a strong turnout to the 10th & Washington Street vacant lot last Friday night. There is also a suggestion to hold one at Heritage Park.

Commissioner Pat Landes also noted that there was a good attendance at the event last Friday night. “I would like to see it at Heritage Park where there’s restroom facilities, a stage and shade trees and benches and stuff like that. I think the Park sets up well for it and it’s downtown. I would like the group to kind of think about doing that, if possible.”

City Commissioner Nate Butler, who also chairs the Military Affairs Council that hosts Grub and Grooves, said that they’re trying to host one each month. “There’s a lot of opportunities for different areas that we’re looking at for taking that to. " Seventh Street with the Arts District was also considered.

