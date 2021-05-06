The Burger Stand sees success at new Brookwood location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burger Stand is seeing success at its new location in the Brookwood Shopping Center.

The restaurant moved from the College Hill neighborhood in February and officially reopened in its new location on May 1. The new digs feature private event rooms, video games, and a pinball machine. Business was so good the first day of reopening, the restaurant ran out of food and had to close about four hours early. After closing for an additional day so staff could recuperate, The Burger Stand is back open and ready to serve up its delicious burgers. “We’re doing the same thing we’ve done for 10 years,” said owner Simon Bates. “Great customer service and quality food.”

The Burger Stand is open from 11 am to midnight Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 am to 7 pm on Sundays. The new location is at 2833 SW 29th St.

